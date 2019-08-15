Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) Touches $3.41 Low on Aug, 15; Netsol Technologies (NTWK)’s Sentiment Is 1.92

Netsol Technologies Inc (NTWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.75, from 2.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 23 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 12 sold and decreased their equity positions in Netsol Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.53 million shares, up from 3.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Netsol Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 11.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.00 million. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT services and products. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The firm offers NetSol Financial Suite , an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 14,294 shares traded. NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) has risen 6.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical NTWK News: 14/05/2018 – NetSol Technologies 3Q EPS 25c; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL WITH A FINANCE COMPANY IN INDONESIA TO DEPLOY ITS MOBILE ORIGINATION; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES PRODUCT LICENSE, 5-YR MAINTENANCE DEAL, AGREED UPON RATES FOR ADDITIONAL CUSTOMIZATION OF APPLICATION; 14/05/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DUE TO ONGOING COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES, NOW PROJECTING AT LEAST $7 MLN OF SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018 ALONE; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Di; 22/04/2018 – DJ NetSol Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTWK); 19/04/2018 – NETSOL Technologies Receives “Auto Finance Software System Leading Enterprise Award” in China; 14/05/2018 – NetSol Technologies 3Q Rev $17M; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Digital Apps; 19/04/2018 – NETSOL Technologies Receives “Auto Finance Software System Leading Enterprise Award” in China

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $103,507 activity.

Analysts await NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NTWK’s profit will be $817,122 for 20.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NetSol Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.36% negative EPS growth.

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in NetSol Technologies, Inc. for 876,316 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 119,228 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 132,288 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,083 shares.