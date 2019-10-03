Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) Touches $3.00 Low on Oct, 3; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

The stock of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) reached all time low today, Oct, 3 and still has $2.76 target or 8.00% below today’s $3.00 share price. This indicates more downside for the $30.43M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.76 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.43M less. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 60,727 shares traded or 173.05% up from the average. Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has declined 28.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500.

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 419,800 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 1.57 million shares with $120.65 million value, down from 1.99 million last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 5.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. The company has market cap of $30.43 million. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. It currently has negative earnings. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

Analysts await Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 157.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. POLA’s profit will be $405,733 for 18.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Polar Power, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Merian Global (Uk) Ltd has 1.21 million shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 180 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 29.08M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 16.95M shares. Cetera Ltd stated it has 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bailard Inc, a California-based fund reported 28,245 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt has 32,701 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Truepoint Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Caprock Grp Inc holds 21,760 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Portfolio Solutions Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited has 4.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 282,171 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,828 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc holds 1.24% or 185,417 shares in its portfolio. Brick And Kyle Assoc holds 0.26% or 3,664 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.40’s average target is 20.61% above currents $67.49 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.