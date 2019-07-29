Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Analysts expect Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. POLA’s profit would be $101,432 giving it 115.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Polar Power, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 7,115 shares traded. Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has declined 27.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.41% the S&P500.

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 4.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Temasek Holdings Private Ltd holds 26.08 million shares with $4.76B value, down from 27.37M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $457.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $175.91. About 8.33 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.92 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26.