Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) EPS Estimated At $0.01; PLASTIC2OIL (PTOI) SI Decreased By 26.09%

Analysts expect Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. POLA’s profit would be $101,431 giving it 105.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Polar Power, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 10,742 shares traded. Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has declined 28.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500.

PLASTIC2OIL INC (OTCMKTS:PTOI) had a decrease of 26.09% in short interest. PTOI’s SI was 8,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.09% from 11,500 shares previously. With 39,300 avg volume, 0 days are for PLASTIC2OIL INC (OTCMKTS:PTOI)’s short sellers to cover PTOI’s short positions. It closed at $0.0258 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Plastic2Oil, Inc., a fuel company, engages in transforming unsorted and unwashed waste plastic into sulphur fuel in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.21 million. The firm operates through two divisions, P2O Solution and Data Storage and Recovery. It currently has negative earnings. It uses waste plastic as feedstock to produce Fuel Oil No. 2, naphtha, and Fuel Oil No. 6 for various uses.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. The company has market cap of $42.60 million. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. It currently has negative earnings. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.