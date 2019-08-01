Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Last Week Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Cogeco Commun (TSE:CCA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cogeco Commun had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $89 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Canaccord Genuity. National Bank Canada maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by IBC. Desjardins Securities maintained the shares of CCA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $96 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $89 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $94 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $98 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

Analysts expect Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. POLA’s profit would be $101,432 giving it 110.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Polar Power, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 12,617 shares traded. Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has declined 28.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500.

More recent Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “sPower and MCE Complete Largest Operational CCA Solar Project in California – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cogeco: A Specific Opportunity In The Communication Sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 80,324 shares traded. Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It has a 13.17 P/E ratio. It offers video services and programming, such as basic services, pay and discretionary services, On-demand services, high definition television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers.

More notable recent Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Have Dropped 27%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Polar Power: A 5G Play – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Polar Power Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Polar Power Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Polar Power Enters Into Credit Facility To Improve Working Capital Flexibility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. The company has market cap of $44.63 million. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. It currently has negative earnings. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.