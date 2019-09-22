Polar Power Inc. (POLA) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Comparison side by side

Both Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 4 1.06 N/A -0.05 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 31 0.92 N/A 1.60 21.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Polar Power Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Polar Power Inc. are 6.6 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor NETGEAR Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Polar Power Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NETGEAR Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Polar Power Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NETGEAR Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 30.46% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Polar Power Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of NETGEAR Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 61.72% are Polar Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are NETGEAR Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7% NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance while NETGEAR Inc. has 4.91% stronger performance.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats Polar Power Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.