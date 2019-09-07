Polar Power Inc. (POLA) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 4 1.21 N/A -0.05 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 12 0.96 N/A 0.03 338.18

Demonstrates Polar Power Inc. and CalAmp Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Liquidity

Polar Power Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, CalAmp Corp. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Polar Power Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, CalAmp Corp.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 46.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Polar Power Inc. and CalAmp Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 79.7% respectively. Polar Power Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.72%. Comparatively, 2.3% are CalAmp Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. has stronger performance than CalAmp Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CalAmp Corp. beats Polar Power Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.