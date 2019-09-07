Polar Power Inc. (POLA) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Contrasting side by side

Since Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 4 1.21 N/A -0.05 0.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.34 N/A 0.26 10.91

In table 1 we can see Polar Power Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Polar Power Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Liquidity

Polar Power Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Polar Power Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 4.2% respectively. Polar Power Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.72%. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 24.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend while B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats Polar Power Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.