Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Sentiment Is 1.3

Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 95 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 73 decreased and sold stakes in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 45.82 million shares, down from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Selective Insurance Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 57 Increased: 62 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. POLA’s profit would be $101,431 giving it 114.78 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Polar Power, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.0912 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5912. About 5,928 shares traded. Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has declined 27.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.41% the S&P500.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. The company has market cap of $46.57 million. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. It currently has negative earnings. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for 533,025 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 465,218 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. has 2.15% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Advisors Inc. has invested 1.68% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 158,514 shares.

Analysts await Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 2.97% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SIGI’s profit will be $62.33M for 18.37 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

