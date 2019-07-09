Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Cbre Clarion Securities Decreased By $179.24 Million Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Stake

Analysts expect Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. POLA’s profit would be $101,432 giving it 117.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Polar Power, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 8,913 shares traded. Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has declined 27.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.41% the S&P500.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) stake by 33.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 984,859 shares as Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)’s stock declined 3.80%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 1.93 million shares with $351.43 million value, down from 2.91 million last quarter. Simon Property Group Inc. now has $50.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.86. About 486,324 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. The company has market cap of $47.47 million. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. It currently has negative earnings. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.81 million for 13.83 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. Mizuho downgraded Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Monday, February 25 to “Hold” rating.