Pointstate Capital LP Upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake by $1.04 Million as Market Value Declined; Harding Loevner LP Has Increased Holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by $52.85 Million as Shares Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 550,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 5.68 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.56 million, up from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 480,944 shares traded or 59.92% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 8,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.22 million shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 518,381 shares to 100,453 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,090 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated owns 1.15M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 737 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 15,810 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 129,606 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.15% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.76% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 708,382 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.12% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 181,947 shares. Sigma Counselors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 1,177 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.36% or 4,986 shares. M&T Bank invested in 0.02% or 25,693 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.04% or 516,433 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 19,094 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.42% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 138,414 shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $604.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.