Pointstate Capital LP Upped Valero Energy New (VLO) Position by $1.41 Million as Stock Declined; Keystone Financial Planning Has Raised Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.83 Million

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 34,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,673 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 68,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 16,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 419,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61 million, up from 403,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.42 million shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 58,400 shares to 162,900 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 233,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% or 1.51M shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 91,339 shares or 0.62% of the stock. 346,843 were reported by River Road Asset Ltd. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 7,636 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 2,840 are owned by Hollencrest Mngmt. Kopp Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 7,639 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 49 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 8,200 shares. Cypress holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 30,953 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Lc holds 8,466 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 226,831 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 74 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 1.01M shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 109 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

