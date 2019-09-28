Pointstate Capital LP Upped Intel (INTC) Stake; Orange Spon Adr (ORAN) Stock Price Declined While Janney Capital Management Has Trimmed by $503,250 Its Holding

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 8,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 45,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Orange Spon Adr (ORAN) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 33,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 866,670 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62 million, down from 900,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orange Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 363,239 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’18-19 ORANGE CROP SEEN FALLING 27.6% Y/Y: FUNDECITRUS; 23/04/2018 – New York DoE: STATE MUSEUM OPENS FORT ORANGE EXHIBITION ON MAY 5; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 2km WSW of Orange, California; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE SKY GOLDEN HARVEST ENTERTAINMENT (HOLDINGS) LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$2.24 BLN VS LOSS OF HK$59.1 MLN; 18/03/2018 – FDA: Orange Book: Orange Book Annual Edition – 3/18/18; 24/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT APPOINTS YASSER SHAKER AS CEO STARTING MAY 1; 13/03/2018 – Orange Mobile-Money Take-Up in Central Africa May Double in 2018; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 14/05/2018 – TM Forum Catalyst: Prodapt Partners With Orange, awareX, re:infer, incognito and Blue Prism to Enhance Orange’s Livebox Return; 30/04/2018 – Variety: Orange Studio Acquires Cannes-Bound `Rafiki,”To the Ends of the World’

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 7,696 shares to 46,876 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 64,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Sp Bank Etf (KBE).

More notable recent Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Sovcomflot Chooses Maritime VSAT Solution from Orange Business Services for Its Arctic Fleet – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Stay Financially Healthy With AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orange SA (ORAN) CEO StÃ©phane Richard on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 11,293 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests owns 3.46M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Blume has invested 2.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 3.41M shares. Fincl Architects owns 0.41% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 46,252 shares. Saturna Cap Corp reported 935,622 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv reported 43,477 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.21% or 199,919 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Prelude Cap Management Limited Co holds 36,291 shares. Wagner Bowman Management reported 58,439 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 28.13 million shares. 29,083 were reported by Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Company. Vanguard Grp reported 363.62M shares stake.