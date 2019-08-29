Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $1.52 Million; American National Insurance Company Decreased Holding in Boeing Company (BA) by $26.72 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $220.52. About 2.37M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Request FTC Investigation into Deceptive Tesla “Autopilot”; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 04/04/2018 – Tesla is the auto manufacturer most vulnerable in the event of a U.S. trade war with China; 30/05/2018 – Tesla: Consumer Reports Climbs Back on Board — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Here’s the memo Elon Musk just sent announcing a major shake-up at Tesla; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 18/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Did Soros really give Tesla a “vote of confidence”?; 09/05/2018 – Ford says lost truck production will hit 2nd qtr earnings; 02/05/2018 – ‘Effectiveness’ of Tesla self-driving system was not assessed in probe: US traffic safety agency

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $362.45. About 1.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.60 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank stated it has 2,182 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 37,865 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc holds 6,820 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 1.11% or 4,266 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 32,050 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 7,674 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,898 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership invested in 22,860 shares. Rothschild Il accumulated 39,453 shares or 1.76% of the stock. 17,143 were reported by Vestor Ltd Company. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma reported 3.33% stake. Jfs Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 222 shares. 7,003 are owned by Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt. 1,080 were accumulated by Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Torch Wealth Mngmt holds 1,002 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 257,727 shares to 3.92M shares, valued at $61.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 943,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.