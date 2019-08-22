Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position; Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Sentiment Is 1.45

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 73.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.73 million shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 618,834 shares with $42.76M value, down from 2.35M last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 1.12 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 106 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 73 cut down and sold stock positions in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 99.26 million shares, up from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rexford Industrial Realty Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 61 Increased: 74 New Position: 32.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 275,286 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 108.98 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

Grs Advisors Llc holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for 253,113 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 2.92 million shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 2.57% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 1.78% in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 804,868 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tuttle Tactical owns 28,400 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. James Invest invested in 0.04% or 9,405 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,157 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Churchill Corporation stated it has 29,614 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has 86,378 shares. 743,800 were accumulated by Primecap Ca. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,612 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Contravisory Mgmt Incorporated reported 56,597 shares stake. 7.89M are owned by Invesco Ltd. American holds 0.01% or 51,553 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 72 shares. Kames Plc has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 26,767 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.08M for 18.90 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.