Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $3.51 Million as Shares Rose; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mackay Shields Has Lowered Holding by $869,706

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 22,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 39,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 62,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 700,505 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 94,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 945,724 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.09 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 3.39 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA FOR TWO MONTHS (NOT BY END-APRIL); 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 12/04/2018 – GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline; 26/04/2018 – GM CLOSED GUNSAN PLANT; CUTS HEADCOUNT TO ABOUT 13K FROM 17K; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer as plant closure looms; 13/04/2018 – WFMJ 21 – TV: SOURCES: GM Lordstown production to cut one shift; 22/05/2018 – The Carlson Law Firm Assisting Recall Victims Of Old GM’s Negligence; 15/03/2018 – GM: Orion Plant Will Continue to Build Chevrolet Bolt EV, Sonic; 08/03/2018 – GM RESULTS AND EC CLEARANCE; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns GM Fncl Cns Automble Rcvbls Tr 2018-2 Nts Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 397,276 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.03M shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Llc has 0.51% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). North Star Inv Corporation holds 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 5,420 shares. 14.22 million were reported by Northern Corp. 283,525 were reported by Comerica Bankshares. 14.91M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. 108,061 are held by First Manhattan. Andra Ap accumulated 143,200 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 33,724 shares. Skylands Cap Lc reported 880,250 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 6,600 shares. California-based Denali Advsrs Ltd has invested 2.38% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.22 million shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 148,074 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $123.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 857,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

