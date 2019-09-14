Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Position in United Rentals (URI) as Share Value Declined; Guardian Investment Management Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Decreased by $336,000

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 338,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 152,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.16 million, down from 490,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84 million shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 301,834 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Mngmt invested in 0.37% or 48,002 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 15,711 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca accumulated 16,472 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 922,224 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 22,602 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,207 shares. Gam Ag reported 1,632 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 59,749 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 6,010 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 33,796 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 473 shares. Rdl Inc owns 10,341 shares. Rampart Management Co Ltd Liability reported 0.19% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 7,000 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 124,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 5.61 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,937 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.