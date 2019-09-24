Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Position in Jd Com (JD) by $56.72 Million as Market Value Declined; Broadfin Capital Has Increased Its Mirati Therapeutics (Call) (MRTX) Holding by $5.35 Million; Shares Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 94.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 115,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 16.09 million shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (MRTX) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60 million, up from 148,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 641,212 shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 61.27 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

