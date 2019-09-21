Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake as Shares Declined; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Raised Its Wd (WDFC) Stake by $4.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 29,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 367,937 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.52M, up from 338,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $184.31. About 89,690 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 55.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 419,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 334,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.48 million, down from 753,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.49 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 600,804 shares to 607,004 shares, valued at $220.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 133,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 3,143 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 23,762 are owned by Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability. Tru Of Vermont owns 5,333 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 2,299 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 4,772 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Next Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 456,970 shares. Veritable Lp holds 8,679 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 96,448 shares. Jackson Square Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.94M shares or 2.48% of the stock. Aperio Lc reported 149,105 shares stake. Hyman Charles D accumulated 3,694 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,021 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 29,737 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 93.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

