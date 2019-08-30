Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed By $996,400 Its Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Position; Cortland Bancorp (CLDB)’s Sentiment Is 8

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) stake by 27.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 18,800 shares as Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 50,000 shares with $2.70M value, down from 68,800 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp (Call) now has $78.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 2.63 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus

Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) investors sentiment decreased to 8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 8 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 1 reduced and sold their positions in Cortland Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.67 million shares, up from 165,352 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cortland Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 7.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Cortland Bancorp for 327,670 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 300,133 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 0.22% invested in the company for 31,719 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 49,521 shares.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $100.71 million. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans.

The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 551 shares traded. Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 932,002 are owned by Us National Bank De. 24,661 are held by Hudson Valley Investment Adv. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 94,919 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Advsrs has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Keystone Fin Planning accumulated 102,673 shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.59% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 7,971 were accumulated by Pacific Global. Fosun Ltd holds 0.03% or 7,862 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 44,917 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Com holds 305,587 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 0.09% stake. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability has 0.87% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 120,019 shares. Lipe & Dalton has 2.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Court Place Ltd Liability Company reported 24,553 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 14,800 shares to 33,300 valued at $59.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 1.97M shares and now owns 2.01 million shares. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.33’s average target is 21.73% above currents $61.06 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29.