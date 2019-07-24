Pointstate Capital LP Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Cut by $467,200; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Botty Investors Lifted Its Position

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 58,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 2.09 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.15 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,544 shares to 31,044 shares, valued at $55.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 94,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.03M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 28,625 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 23,840 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 111,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 58,961 are held by Stifel Fincl Corp. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,139 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 2.31 million shares for 2% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Research Global Invsts owns 11.91 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Long Pond Limited Partnership has 1.46 million shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited invested in 11,800 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 480 shares. At National Bank & Trust owns 12,905 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Legacy Capital owns 29,836 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 21,999 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd owns 27,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt owns 6,400 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 44,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 5,552 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Coastline Trust Commerce has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strategic Svcs Inc invested in 0.1% or 12,708 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv holds 1,061 shares.

