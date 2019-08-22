Pointstate Capital LP Raised Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 40 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 42 cut down and sold their positions in Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 22.41 million shares, up from 21.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 967.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 682,420 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 752,920 shares with $268.46M value, up from 70,500 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $130.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $298.17. About 4.44 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 2.59% of its portfolio in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund for 66,596 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 510,984 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 1.65% invested in the company for 864,022 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 85,726 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 286,523 shares traded. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 shares were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L, worth $2.00M on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 20 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi holds 1.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 10,746 shares. Guild Mngmt reported 750 shares stake. World Asset Management reported 28,050 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 1.8% or 1.11 million shares. Miles Capital holds 1,532 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.05% stake. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 16,891 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability invested in 0.21% or 13,893 shares. 75 were accumulated by Mercer Advisers. Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 261 shares. Fernwood Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,394 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Secor Cap Advisors LP reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 44,400 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15's average target is 40.24% above currents $298.17 stock price.

