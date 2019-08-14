Pointstate Capital LP Raised Its Position in Pg&E (PCG) as Stock Declined; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Value Declined, Financial Advantage Lowered Its Holding

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 64,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 943,900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, up from 879,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 6.33M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. It closed at $35.35 lastly. It is down 7.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Prtnrs Lp stated it has 2.71% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Principal Finance Gp has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). First Republic Inv Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 445 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% or 1,186 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn stated it has 200 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mariner Ltd Liability holds 167,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 16,225 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Citigroup holds 76,329 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 240,700 shares in its portfolio. Northern owns 2.10M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 43,178 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 102,397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 683 Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 2.59 million shares. Moreover, Pointstate Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 943,900 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 18,275 shares. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 0.42% or 1.80M shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Serengeti Asset Mngmt LP reported 800,000 shares. Oak Hill Advsr Lp has invested 4.18% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Millennium Lc reported 1.18 million shares. King Street Cap Mngmt LP reported 1.00 million shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 2,372 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 45,400 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 114,311 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 3.44 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 434,000 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 23,900 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).