Pointstate Capital LP Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $242.94 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Compton Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 967.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 682,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 752,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.46M, up from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $309.38. About 4.95M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 790,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $28.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 889,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,957 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 654,454 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0.01% or 367 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd stated it has 4.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,270 shares. 243,122 are owned by Agf Investments. 555 are owned by Horan Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reported 176,827 shares or 5.13% of all its holdings. King Wealth holds 0.28% or 2,471 shares. Calamos Ltd stated it has 193,491 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Virtu Finance Limited Co accumulated 11,959 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca owns 618 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 37,371 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

