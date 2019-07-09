Pointstate Capital LP Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Lvw Advisors Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $359,658

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 1176.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 349,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 379,188 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14 million, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 2.74M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity has 4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 46,550 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 4.51 million shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Sensato Ltd reported 95,400 shares. Arga Invest Mngmt Lp holds 0.44% or 25,175 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Company Na owns 127,635 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Selz Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5.3% or 235,000 shares. Ally Financial accumulated 160,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd stated it has 43.07M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares holds 2.4% or 137,427 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,410 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bristol John W And holds 926,073 shares. Prudential Plc holds 9.41M shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based De Burlo has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Granite Investment Partners Ltd Llc reported 1.72% stake.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 6,691 shares to 13,711 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 31,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 482,072 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 4.13 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 13,550 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sei holds 0.03% or 158,021 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 265,712 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0% or 196 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.53% or 34,700 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 212,226 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.08M shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 12,402 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 94,976 shares to 945,724 shares, valued at $35.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,650 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).