Pointstate Capital LP Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Increased as Share Value Rose; Partnervest Advisory Services Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $3.24 Billion

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5759.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 483,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 492,208 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.30M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $159.59. About 1.29M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 119.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264,000, down from 120.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 17.51M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mendon Cap Advisors has 200,000 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Holderness Investments accumulated 63,870 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo invested in 882,155 shares. Endurance Wealth has 2.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3.76 million shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Advisors Capital Management Ltd reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hamel Assoc has invested 0.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 13,706 are owned by Confluence Inv Ltd. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.28% stake. Financial Counselors holds 0.12% or 105,675 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 267,512 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 39,764 shares. Regions Financial holds 1% or 3.15M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.81% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 28,699 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.87 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 7,795 shares to 9,376 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 233,340 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 98,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,522 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).