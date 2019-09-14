Pointstate Capital LP Position in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Has Lowered by $19.67 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Increased Position by $4.87 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 893,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 943,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 129.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out Plan to Battle Fake Ads With More Disclosure; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 10/04/2018 – At Facebook Hearing, Senators Signal Interest in More Tech Regulation; 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sent a letter to Collins on March 26 saying that either of the executives will be available from April 16. Not date for the hearing has been set yet; 23/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) on Behalf of Investors; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,765 shares to 15,629 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 5,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,047 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Com has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Common Retirement Fund has 6.49M shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Mitchell stated it has 2.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 5.94 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy Associate has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monroe Natl Bank And Tru Mi holds 1,300 shares. Clark Estates Ny owns 252,695 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 575,006 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 698,572 shares stake. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp reported 24,163 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Thompson Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Conning reported 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tuttle Tactical owns 24,877 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E reaches $11B settlement on California wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Dow and S&P Rise on Trade Hope; Nasdaq Falters – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49 million for 2.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Tru Co accumulated 1,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital LP invested in 1.70 million shares or 4.83% of the stock. Marathon Trading Invest Management Lc accumulated 13,000 shares. Moreover, First Wilshire Management has 1.26% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 137,659 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 2.10M shares. Oakbrook Ltd stated it has 10,600 shares. Oaktree Cap Lp holds 0.52% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1.22M shares. Knighthead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13.65M shares. Aurelius Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 624,933 shares or 31.31% of the stock. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0% stake. Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advsrs invested in 0.35% or 1.00M shares. New York-based Jet Investors Ltd Partnership has invested 4.38% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oz Management LP holds 2.12 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.