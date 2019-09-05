Pointstate Capital LP Position in Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Cut by $10.38 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Lau Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $251.29. About 406,306 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $208.76. About 672,691 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited reported 44,993 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested in 114 shares. Moreover, Valueworks Ltd Liability Company has 4.89% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 38,060 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 13,955 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 593,018 shares. Markston Limited reported 54,585 shares stake. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,298 shares. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.3% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,842 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dubuque State Bank Trust holds 0.74% or 23,960 shares. 368,168 were accumulated by Natl Pension. 6,070 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Gideon Advisors Inc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Beese Fulmer Mngmt has invested 0.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 707,589 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga" on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Thursday's Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga" published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance" on August 29, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 9,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,700 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019.