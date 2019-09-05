Pointstate Capital LP Lowered Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake by $17.86 Million as Valuation Declined; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Holding in Csx (CSX) Trimmed by $460,280 as Stock Price Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 3.88M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 743,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 193,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 937,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 1.15 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 336,870 shares in its portfolio. Int Group Inc holds 30,362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Phoenix Adviser Ltd Liability Com owns 2,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% stake. Castleark Management Ltd Company holds 126,739 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 501,724 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Pointstate Cap LP owns 193,712 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs reported 5,874 shares stake. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 933 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 15,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 29,543 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Grp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,907 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability reported 20,655 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 148,074 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $123.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis secures additional $13M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis Oncology Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Offer $225 Million of Convertible Senior Notes – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenturyLink, CSX and Dover – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: CSX – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is CSX a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), The Stock That Zoomed 190% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.