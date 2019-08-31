Pointstate Capital LP Lowered Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Position By $88.90 Million; NEXON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (NEXOF) Shorts Up By 0.72%

NEXON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) had an increase of 0.72% in short interest. NEXOF’s SI was 1.75 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.72% from 1.74M shares previously. It closed at $13.59 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Boeing Co (Put) (BA) stake by 97.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 233,340 shares as Boeing Co (Put) (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 6,200 shares with $2.37M value, down from 239,540 last quarter. Boeing Co (Put) now has $203.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started

NEXON Co., Ltd. develops, operates, and distributes PC online and mobile games. The company has market cap of $12.13 billion. The Company’s PC online games include MapleStory and Arado Senki; and HIT and Dominations – civilization creation mobile games. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s games also include MapleStory M, Sangokushi Cao TV Online, Tree of Savior, and HIDE AND FIRE.

More recent NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexon Co Ltd. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Nexon Co Ltd. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Meet the new eSports/gaming ETF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11 to “Sell”. Argus Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. Landesbank maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 13,643 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. First Washington Corp owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 80 shares. 1St Source State Bank reported 13,450 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Oh holds 12,030 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loudon Inv Mgmt reported 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 3,895 shares. Penobscot Management stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Carolina-based Arbor Investment Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt reported 95,222 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Prtn has 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,141 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 854 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt has 19,396 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,205 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 98,782 shares to 153,510 valued at $77.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 1.97 million shares and now owns 2.01 million shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was raised too.