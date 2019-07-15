Pointstate Capital LP Increases Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR); Srs Investment Management Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $225.38 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 148,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.79 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 178,249 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $145.13. About 1.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, McDonald’s, Lockheed Martin, Capital One and Dollar Tree – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Gets It Right: Investors Get It Too – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald’s & Lockheed Martin – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein: The Day To Upgrade Dollar Tree ‘Has Finally Come’ – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

