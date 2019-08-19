Pointstate Capital LP Increases Position in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN); Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.77 Million as Stock Declined

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $331.86. About 528,785 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.30M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $21.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.35. About 813,552 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 94,976 shares to 945,724 shares, valued at $35.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 36,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.