Pointstate Capital LP Increases Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG); Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Position by $532,000

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 269.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 27,200 shares as the company's stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, up from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 367,926 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 111.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 2,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,794 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 5,838 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust has invested 0.99% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,330 are owned by Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.47% or 40,718 shares in its portfolio. 1,120 were reported by Caxton Limited Partnership. Stanley invested in 1.42% or 21,948 shares. Principal Fin Group holds 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1.26M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,797 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 2.04M were reported by Viking Glob Investors L P. 11,642 were reported by Sigma Planning. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 52,437 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,025 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.37% or 5,979 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 23,531 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Palestra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 413,640 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32M. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $4.95M were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 31,177 shares to 25,261 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,181 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)