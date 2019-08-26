Pointstate Capital LP Increased Its Position in Centene Del (CNC) as Valuation Rose; As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 81.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 14,863 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 8,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.96. About 581,344 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 1176.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 349,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 379,188 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14M, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 2.76 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares to 130,985 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,864 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset accumulated 817 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2.50 million shares. 22,952 were accumulated by Cna Fincl Corporation. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.34% or 202,550 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ally Financial has invested 0.67% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Farmers National Bank accumulated 171 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares. 75,208 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.53% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.08% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 276 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Montecito Bankshares Tru has invested 0.14% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Fiduciary Trust reported 0.01% stake.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.19M shares to 626,800 shares, valued at $37.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 790,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Duncker Streett & Com has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3,600 shares. Private Advisor Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 16,433 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 48,000 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,042 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 46,724 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 779,020 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Roberts Glore And Il holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 17,550 shares. Amp Capital Limited owns 383,552 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.43% or 83,572 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.35% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 19,450 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 0% or 457 shares. Lincoln holds 0.03% or 15,744 shares in its portfolio.