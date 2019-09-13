Pointstate Capital LP Increased Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) by $2.55 Million; Paychex (PAYX) Share Value Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Its Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.37 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 133,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 4.06 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.90 million, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2.28 million shares traded or 50.91% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $444.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,165 shares to 170,581 shares, valued at $18.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Companies stated it has 1.44M shares. Oarsman has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Salem Cap Mgmt owns 19,104 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Financial Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,044 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.11% or 78,679 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.38% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital L LP Nc has invested 0.5% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com has 0.28% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Azimuth Management Limited Co invested in 36,375 shares or 0.2% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp stated it has 66,621 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.68% or 447,672 shares. 137,032 are held by Dillon Assocs.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,500 shares to 2,560 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI).

