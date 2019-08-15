Pointstate Capital LP Increased Centene Del (Call) (CNC) Holding by $3.73 Million; Chilton Investment Co Has Upped Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding by $1.92 Million as Valuation Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (CNC) by 236.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 70,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 2.06M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 147.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 33,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 55,727 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 22,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 334,849 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.19M shares to 626,800 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Corporation holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management accumulated 0.08% or 28,807 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gp Ltd Llc reported 517,772 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Glenview Limited Liability Company owns 724,752 shares. Bb&T Corp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 39,601 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mgmt has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zeke Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 12,402 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd accumulated 10,200 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp has invested 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal Fin stated it has 294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 98,400 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 42,367 shares to 675,795 shares, valued at $71.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 298,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,386 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).