Pointstate Capital LP Holding in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) Trimmed by $16.10 Million as Market Value Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The hedge fund held 255,177 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 65,880 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 358,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 4.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.83M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 518,968 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Up – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorporation, West Virginia-based fund reported 277,482 shares. Etrade Management Limited Company accumulated 128,859 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bronson Point Mngmt Lc reported 50,000 shares. 8,633 were accumulated by Linscomb And Williams. Raymond James Assocs reported 1.37M shares. The California-based Diligent Lc has invested 0.99% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 1.61% or 231,179 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davenport Co Ltd Liability invested in 1.25% or 2.01 million shares. 4,228 were accumulated by Trust Of Oklahoma. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.42 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 274,926 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.73M shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 20,648 shares to 222,608 shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 106,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 354,424 shares to 412,524 shares, valued at $118.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 920,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argentina Country ETFs: A Mirage Of Strength – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Medicines Company (MDCO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.