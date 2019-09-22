Pointstate Capital LP Holding in Novo (NVO) Decreased by $1.86 Million; As P G & E (PCG) Stock Value Declined, Holder New Generation Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65 million shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 37.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 36,400 shares as the company's stock declined 2.46% . The hedge fund held 60,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 96,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $125.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 3.17M shares traded or 108.51% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 85 shares. Moreover, Marathon Trading Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 13,000 shares. 42,667 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Gp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Css Limited Liability Co Il holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 89,600 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Ltd has invested 60.83% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1,203 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Common Retirement Fund holds 942,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northern Trust reported 1.28 million shares. Steadfast Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 7.04 million shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 284 shares. Hap Trading Limited Company has 748,225 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Management Lc reported 6.27% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 7,400 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 133,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 21.35 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.