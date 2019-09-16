Pointstate Capital LP Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Cut by $69.56 Million; As Eldorado Resorts (Put) (ERI) Market Value Declined, Holder Goldman Sachs Group Has Lifted Its Holding

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 263,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 156,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.28M, down from 419,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (ERI) by 510.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 84,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 100,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 1.17M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 39,200 shares to 81,722 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 126,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 7,950 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $2.20 million. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

