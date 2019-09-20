Pointstate Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake; Shorts at DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SHS GBP UNIT (DCHPF) Lowered By 1.64%

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 69.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 29,600 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 13,200 shares with $1.69M value, down from 42,800 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $23.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 512.63% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SHS GBP UNIT (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had a decrease of 1.64% in short interest. DCHPF’s SI was 180,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.64% from 183,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1803 days are for DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SHS GBP UNIT (OTCMKTS:DCHPF)’s short sellers to cover DCHPF’s short positions. It closed at $35.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CDW Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TSYS Introduces Breakthrough Authentication Platform – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 9/17: (CDW) (KDMN) Higher; (FDX) (PTCT) (ADBE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TSYS Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity. Shares for $100,278 were bought by JOHNSON JOIA M.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 8,580 shares to 53,700 valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 1.14 million shares and now owns 2.42M shares. Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pggm Invs owns 250,100 shares. Navellier & Associates reported 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Legal General Gru Plc owns 1.03M shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company owns 18,123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 114,187 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.52% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Greatmark Investment Prns accumulated 39,378 shares. City Tru Fl invested 2.33% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,330 shares. Moreover, Westchester Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 13,453 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.7% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Godsey & Gibb Associates reported 5,272 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 311,726 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia invested in 453 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -6.96% below currents $133.27 stock price. Total System Services had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15800 target in Monday, August 5 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of TSS in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.

