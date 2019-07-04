Pointstate Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by $16.10 Million as Stock Declined; Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Cut by $843,696 Its Stake

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 4,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, down from 90,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $235.74. About 347,416 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 255,177 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 449,069 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGSNF) CEO Kristian Johansen Hosts Acquisition of Spectrum ASA Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TGS announces initiation of a USD 50 million share repurchase program – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 64,500 shares to 943,900 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. TGS’s profit will be $52.51 million for 11.16 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 149,000 shares to 373,800 shares, valued at $20.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 96.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.