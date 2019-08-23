Pointstate Capital LP Has Raised Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $80.80 Million; Shorts at Vermillion (VRML) Lowered By 1.3%

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 5759.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 483,808 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 492,208 shares with $82.30M value, up from 8,400 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $113.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $160.63. About 2.12 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

Vermillion Inc (NASDAQ:VRML) had a decrease of 1.3% in short interest. VRML’s SI was 2.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.3% from 2.32 million shares previously. With 146,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Vermillion Inc (NASDAQ:VRML)’s short sellers to cover VRML’s short positions. The SI to Vermillion Inc’s float is 5.5%. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.524. About 151,568 shares traded. Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) has risen 30.49% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.49% the S&P500. Some Historical VRML News: 14/05/2018 – Vermillion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 12/04/2018 – Vermillion Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stk and Preferred Stk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vermillion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRML); 13/03/2018 Vermillion 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Loss $2.96B; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 14/05/2018 – VERMILLION INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Rev $798M; 13/03/2018 – VERMILLION INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. The company has market cap of $50.93 million. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Vermillion, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 15.42 million shares or 2.24% less from 15.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 544 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) for 164,321 shares. Sigma Planning holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) for 25,000 shares. Lincoln National Corporation accumulated 129,461 shares. 1.00M were reported by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc. Cannell Peter B Co Inc reported 0.01% in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). M&T Bank Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) for 30,000 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) or 241,121 shares. Oracle Inv Mgmt Inc reported 9.83 million shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 15,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Birchview Cap L P stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML).

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 790,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Com has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 1.62% or 175,700 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 22,241 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 168,776 shares. Icon Advisers reported 1.55% stake. Arcadia Inv Mi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 374 shares. 11,742 are held by Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc. Millennium Management Ltd Company invested in 0.37% or 1.48M shares. 98,737 were reported by Ashfield Prns Limited Company. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.88% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Company accumulated 60,345 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 195,869 were reported by Da Davidson And. Spectrum Mngmt Gp holds 0.03% or 627 shares. Td Management Lc owns 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 40 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 13.84% above currents $160.63 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 13.

