Pointstate Capital LP Has Raised Intelsat S A (I) Stake; First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Sentiment Is 0.91

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 7.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 257,727 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 3.92 million shares with $61.43M value, up from 3.66M last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 880,851 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 32 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 35 sold and decreased equity positions in First Community Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 6.46 million shares, down from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Community Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 29 Increased: 21 New Position: 11.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 1.19M shares to 626,800 valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 889,900 shares and now owns 100 shares. Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $517.78 million. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in First Community Bankshares, Inc. for 640,642 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 155,645 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co has 0.04% invested in the company for 6,277 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 24,220 shares.

