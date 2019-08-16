Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Anthem (Call) (ANTM) as Market Value Rose; Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped Its Position

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.70 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC) by 70,300 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco invested in 0.61% or 65,184 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,955 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd holds 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 834,837 shares. Bartlett And Llc holds 1,175 shares. Moreover, Ghp Inv has 0.27% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has 4,200 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 7,800 shares. Chemical Fincl Bank has invested 0.17% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd owns 31,836 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 28,000 shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.34% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 10,973 shares. Da Davidson Co, Montana-based fund reported 33,833 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Limited Co reported 886 shares or 0% of all its holdings.