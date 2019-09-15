Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; As Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Share Price Declined, Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Position

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 75,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The institutional investor held 362,189 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 437,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.86M market cap company. It closed at $1.69 lastly. It is down 84.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 7,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 20/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an “emperor for life” and not accountable to anybody, says Yale’s Jeff Sonnenfeld; 28/03/2018 – Wiretap Partnership Offers Workplace by Facebook Customers Unprecedented Awareness, Insight Into Organizational Behavior; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS ‘FOLLOWING UP’ WITH FACEBOOK ON OVERSIGHT OF APP DEVELOPERS, THIRD PARTIES THAT UTILISE THEIR PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS FOUND NO LINK BETWEEN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DATA AND RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -WIRED MAGAZINE; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile MAUs Quarter End 2.20B

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 495,531 shares to 932,967 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 53,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Senseonics Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 26.43 million shares or 2.84% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 5,276 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,350 shares. Orbimed Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Meeder Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Art Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 28,103 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 216,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 548,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group invested in 13,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,904 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 27,000 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 16,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 16,286 shares. 185,600 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt.

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: HC Wainwright Starts Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Increased An Energizing 187% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 600,804 shares to 607,004 shares, valued at $220.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd holds 0.08% or 2,804 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Haverford owns 8,296 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,584 shares. The California-based Park Presidio Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 8.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jefferies Ltd Llc accumulated 42,133 shares. Carlson Lp invested in 0.95% or 324,558 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd reported 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Sarl has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 2.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.37M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 0.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,172 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 1,190 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 82,609 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn holds 7,852 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.