Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered By $17.86 Million Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake; Shorts at A.H. Belo (tx (AHC) Raised By 79.87%

A.H. Belo Corporation (tx (NYSE:AHC) had an increase of 79.87% in short interest. AHC’s SI was 28,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 79.87% from 15,900 shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 2 days are for A.H. Belo Corporation (tx (NYSE:AHC)’s short sellers to cover AHC’s short positions. The SI to A.H. Belo Corporation (tx’s float is 0.15%. It closed at $3.4 lastly. It is down 18.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AHC News: 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/04/2018 – A.H. Belo: Moroney to Assume Title of Publisher Emeritus of The Dallas Morning News; 17/05/2018 – A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Revenue From Advertising and Marketing Services $25.7; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CHAIRMAN & CEO JIM MORONEY PLANS TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 A. H. BELO CORP AHC.N -MORONEY WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS A DIRECTOR AND WILL ASSUME TITLE OF PUBLISHER EMERITUS OF DALLAS MORNING NEWS; 23/04/2018 – DJ AH Belo Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHC); 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Rev $49.5M; 23/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL & PLAN OF MERGER PROVIDING FOR REINCORPORATION FROM STATE OF DELAWARE TO STATE OF TEXAS; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO: DECHERD WILL SUCCEED MORONEY AS CHAIRMAN & CEO

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 79.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 743,964 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 193,712 shares with $4.81 million value, down from 937,676 last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $311.00 million valuation. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 1.44M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC WANTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA ON ROCILETINIB; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold A.H. Belo Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 12.86 million shares or 0.15% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co reported 19,199 shares. Illinois-based North Star Investment Management has invested 0.46% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 10,681 shares. Punch And Associates Inv Incorporated accumulated 1.18 million shares. 39,736 were reported by Northern Tru. Citigroup invested 0% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Us Financial Bank De invested in 160 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3,148 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) reported 2,377 shares. Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Lc reported 0.3% stake. 309,219 are owned by Penn Capital Company Inc. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) for 487,135 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $32,140 activity. BECKERT JOHN A also bought $12,640 worth of A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) shares.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $72.98 million. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. It has a 5.73 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity. The insider MAHAFFY PATRICK J bought $279,576.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv stated it has 13,291 shares. New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.9% or 501,724 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 55,027 shares. 3,315 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Art Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 13,234 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 101,386 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 126,739 shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 349,488 shares to 379,188 valued at $20.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 1.97M shares and now owns 2.01 million shares. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) was raised too.