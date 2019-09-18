Pointstate Capital LP Has Lifted Vmware (VMW) Stake by $1.17 Million; Valuation Declined; Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Upped Its Holding by $2.04 Million

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 41,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 582,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, up from 540,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 653,420 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 1.97M shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 15,670 shares to 452,630 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,600 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Concerned About the Canadian Economy? Buy These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Oversold Growth Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does VMware’s Pullback Make It a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VMware commences Carbon Black tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “VMware’s Stock Looks Undervalued Given Strong Revenue Growth From Hybrid Cloud Offerings – Forbes” with publication date: September 16, 2019.