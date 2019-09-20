Pointstate Capital LP Has Lifted Pg&E (PCG) Position by $106.11 Million; Shares Declined; Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $2.06 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 510.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 4.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.77 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.18 million, up from 943,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 5.71M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 161.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 147,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 238,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 91,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 85,541 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 460,108 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Columbus Hill LP has invested 14.71% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested in 0% or 100 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 15.34 million shares. First Wilshire Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 137,659 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation reported 362,515 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Co accumulated 3.05M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. 106,845 are held by Sei Invests. Kemnay Advisory Service reported 115,969 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Senator Inv Gp LP holds 1.62 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Stonehill Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 28.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baupost Gru Limited Liability Ma owns 24.50M shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 105,800 shares to 521,000 shares, valued at $29.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ACRE shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Group Inc reported 23,521 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ltd Company accumulated 59,116 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 76,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 41,557 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Greenwich Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 238,578 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited accumulated 15,229 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Inc owns 265,000 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% or 60,604 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 29,800 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate invested in 0% or 726 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 196,354 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 53,315 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 636 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 76,100 shares in its portfolio.

