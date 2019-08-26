Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased Its Vmware (VMW) Stake by $4.30 Million as Valuation Declined; Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $6.08 Million; Market Value Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 60,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 231,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41M, down from 291,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.47. About 3.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 68.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 11,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 1.11 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Martin And Company Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,134 shares. 1.07 million are held by Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Continental Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 2.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 41,898 shares. Altavista Wealth Management owns 44,725 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 137,101 shares. Fmr Llc has 0.78% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64.66M shares. Stillwater Cap Ltd Company accumulated 144,033 shares. Qv holds 0.01% or 1,045 shares. Polar Llp stated it has 726,812 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Grisanti Mngmt Lc reported 685 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,098 shares. 1,077 were reported by Private Ocean Limited Co.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 58,315 shares to 363,271 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited accumulated 5,770 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.19% or 499,169 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 135,831 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company owns 108,758 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.17% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 1.47 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Company holds 150,705 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Howe & Rusling owns 1 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.09% or 134,363 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Co Of Delaware owns 2,429 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 161,670 shares to 401,210 shares, valued at $153.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 682,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).