Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased Its Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) Stake by $16.10 Million as Valuation Declined; Perkins Capital Management Raised Stake in At&T (T) as Share Value Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 255,177 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 204,490 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 8.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,900 shares to 20,710 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,690 shares, and cut its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp.

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. TGS’s profit will be $51.55 million for 11.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 161,670 shares to 401,210 shares, valued at $153.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 148,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

